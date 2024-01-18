Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Friday 362 Carter Ave [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Riley Friday 362 Carter Ave

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This #FortRileyFriday we continue our look at some of the structures that once served as stables near the former Artillery Post.

    Building 362 Carter Avenue was built in 1889 and was first used as an Artillery Post Stable. Its walls were constructed from native #limestone with a brick floor and a tin roof.

    After World War I the Artillery School at #FortRiley was discontinued and building 362 was redesigned as a Cavalry Stable. By 1930, the building had been updated with a cement floor and slate roof.

    Today, building 362 is being used by the Directorate of Public Works Housing Services Office to store appliances and other furnishings for barracks around post.

    Pictured: building 362 in 1889 (top), 1930 (middle) and as appears today (bottom.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2019
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 12:05
    Photo ID: 8207098
    VIRIN: 190920-A-YH536-1001
    Resolution: 843x843
    Size: 104.19 KB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Friday 362 Carter Ave [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Riley Friday 360 Carter Ave
    Fort Riley Friday 362 Carter Ave

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #fortrileyfriday #fortriley #historicfortriley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT