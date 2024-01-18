This #FortRileyFriday we begin our look at some of the structures that once served as stables near the former Artillery Post. Building 360 Carter Avenue was built in 1889 and was first used as an Artillery Post Stable. Its wall were constructed from native #limestone with a brick floor and a tin roof. After World War I the Artillery School at #FortRiley was discontinued and building 360 was redesigned as a Cavalry Stable.



Today, building 360 is being used by the Drectorate of Public Works Housing Services Office to store appliances and other furnishings for barracks around post.



Pictured: building 360 in 1889 (top), 1930 (middle) and as appears today (bottom.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2019 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 12:05 Photo ID: 8207096 VIRIN: 190913-A-YH536-1001 Resolution: 843x843 Size: 92.72 KB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Riley Friday 360 Carter Ave [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.