Bosnia and Herzegovina JTAC Operations

A joint terminal attack controller with Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), coordinates simulated close air support with U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano AB, Italy, alongside U.S. Special Operations Command Europe JTACs assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in a bilateral training event in BiH, Jan. 8, 2024. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker)

Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024