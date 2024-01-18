A U.S. Special Operations Command Europe joint terminal attack controller assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), coordinates simulated close air support with U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano AB, Italy, alongside Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) JTACS in a bilateral training event in BiH, Jan. 8, 2024. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker)
This work, Bosnia and Herzegovina JTAC Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
