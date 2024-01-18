Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bosnia and Herzegovina JTAC Operations [Image 2 of 9]

    Bosnia and Herzegovina JTAC Operations

    TUZLA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Special Operations Command Europe joint terminal attack controller assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), coordinates simulated close air support with U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano AB, Italy, alongside Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) JTACS in a bilateral training event in BiH, Jan. 8, 2024. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 10:23
    Photo ID: 8207001
    VIRIN: 240108-A-MB608-1022
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: TUZLA, BA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bosnia and Herzegovina JTAC Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    Special Operations
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Joint Tactical Air Controler

