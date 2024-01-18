EODGRU 2 / MDSU 2 Conduct SNOWCRABEX24

240122-N-LR905-2100

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Jan. 22, 2024) – Cmdr. David Scherr, Commanding Officer, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU12) 12, use a pole saw to cut an escape hole in the ice on Lake Ferrell during Arctic surivability training in Little Falls, Minnesota, Jan. 22, as part of Snow Crab Exercise 24-1. SNOWCRABEX is an annual exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy EOD and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh/Released)

Date Taken: 01.22.2024
Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
by PO1 Jacob Bergh