Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Jan. 22, 2024) – Cmdr. David Scherr, Commanding Officer, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU12) 12, uses a pole saw to cut an escape hole in a frozen lake during ice diving training in Little Falls, Minnesota, Jan. 22, as part of Snow Crab Exercise 24-1. SNOWCRABEX is an annual exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy EOD and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh/Released)

