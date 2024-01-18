In mid-November 2023, at Camp Kinser in Okinawa, Japan, a member of Joint Munitions Command’s low-level radioactive waste team oversaw the packaging of thirteen 55-gallon drums with soil. (Cy Turner, Joint Munitions Command)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8206880
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-A0796-2002
|Resolution:
|769x1025
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC rep oversees packaging of contaminated soil in Japan [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JMC rep oversees packaging of contaminated soil in Japan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT