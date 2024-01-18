Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMC rep oversees packaging of contaminated soil in Japan [Image 2 of 2]

    JMC rep oversees packaging of contaminated soil in Japan

    JAPAN

    11.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    In mid-November 2023, at Camp Kinser in Okinawa, Japan, a member of Joint Munitions Command’s low-level radioactive waste team oversaw the packaging of thirteen 55-gallon drums with soil. (Cy Turner, Joint Munitions Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 09:12
    Photo ID: 8206880
    VIRIN: 231117-A-A0796-2002
    Resolution: 769x1025
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC rep oversees packaging of contaminated soil in Japan [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMC rep oversees packaging of contaminated soil in Japan
    JMC rep oversees packaging of contaminated soil in Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JMC rep oversees packaging of contaminated soil in Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    LLRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT