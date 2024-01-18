Contractors pack up soil into 55-gallon drums at Camp Kinser in Okinawa, Japan. (Cy Turner, Joint Munitions Command)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8206879
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-A0796-1001
|Resolution:
|684x556
|Size:
|120.97 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC rep oversees packaging of contaminated soil in Japan [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JMC rep oversees packaging of contaminated soil in Japan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT