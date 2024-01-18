Jacksonville, Fl, - (January 10, 2024) - Hospitalman Sabree Willis counts out pills for a prescription at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Main Pharmacy. Willis is a native of Pacomia, California, and says, “I aide the pharmacists in filling prescriptions for our patients and make sure they are correct and filled in a timely manner.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax
