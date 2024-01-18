Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pharmacy [Image 2 of 2]

    Pharmacy

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Jacksonville, Fl, - (January 10, 2024) - Hospitalman Sabree Willis counts out pills for a prescription at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Main Pharmacy. Willis is a native of Pacomia, California, and says, “I aide the pharmacists in filling prescriptions for our patients and make sure they are correct and filled in a timely manner.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 09:01
    Photo ID: 8206878
    VIRIN: 240110-N-QA097-1011
    Resolution: 1308x1410
    Size: 454.27 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pharmacy [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Laboratory Technician
    Pharmacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prescriptions
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    pharmacists

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT