Laboratory Technician

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (November, 27, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class William Pike, a lab technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Clinic scans for abnormal readings in blood samples. Pike, a native of New Bern, North Carolina, says, “The results from lab workups help our doctors figure out what patients need.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax
|11.27.2023
|01.23.2024 09:01
|8206877
|231127-N-QA097-1011
|1500x1252
|416.66 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|3
|0
