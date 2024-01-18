Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laboratory Technician [Image 1 of 2]

    Laboratory Technician

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (November, 27, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class William Pike, a lab technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Clinic scans for abnormal readings in blood samples. Pike, a native of New Bern, North Carolina, says, “The results from lab workups help our doctors figure out what patients need.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax

    Laboratory Technician
    Pharmacy

    Laboratory
    lab technician
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

