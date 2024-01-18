1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment Thrives in European Theater

Inside the armored domain, a soldier from the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, performs a radio check within the driver's hull of an Abrams tank at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, on January 22, 2024. The troops of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment have undertaken a myriad of training exercises, ranging from Abrams and Bradley Gunnery to an upcoming Platoon Life Fire Exercise.

