A powerful symbol of lethality, an Abrams tank assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, maneuvers across the range at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, on January 22, 2024. The troops of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment have undertaken a myriad of training exercises, ranging from Abrams and Bradley Gunnery to an upcoming Platoon Life Fire Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 09:03
|Photo ID:
|8206867
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-AJ772-8493
|Resolution:
|6240x3504
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment Thrives in European Theater [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT