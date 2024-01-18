Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment Thrives in European Theater [Image 7 of 8]

    1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment Thrives in European Theater

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    A powerful symbol of lethality, an Abrams tank assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, maneuvers across the range at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, on January 22, 2024. The troops of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment have undertaken a myriad of training exercises, ranging from Abrams and Bradley Gunnery to an upcoming Platoon Life Fire Exercise.

