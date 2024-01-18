1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment Thrives in European Theater

A powerful symbol of lethality, an Abrams tank assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, maneuvers across the range at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, on January 22, 2024. The troops of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment have undertaken a myriad of training exercises, ranging from Abrams and Bradley Gunnery to an upcoming Platoon Life Fire Exercise.

Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL