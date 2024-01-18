1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment Thrives in European Theater

In a synchronized display of readiness, a dedicated soldier from the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, loads ammunition for the 249 weapon system atop a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, on January 22, 2024. The troops of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment have undertaken a myriad of training exercises, ranging from Abrams and Bradley Gunnery to an upcoming Platoon Life Fire Exercise.

