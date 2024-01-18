In a synchronized display of readiness, a dedicated soldier from the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, loads ammunition for the 249 weapon system atop a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, on January 22, 2024. The troops of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment have undertaken a myriad of training exercises, ranging from Abrams and Bradley Gunnery to an upcoming Platoon Life Fire Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 09:03
|Photo ID:
|8206866
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-AJ772-1436
|Resolution:
|6240x3504
|Size:
|11.4 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment Thrives in European Theater [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
