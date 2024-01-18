A formidable lineup of Bradley Fighting Vehicles, part of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, patiently awaits their turn to unleash firepower on a range at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, on January 20, 2024. The troops of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment have undertaken a myriad of training exercises, ranging from Abrams and Bradley Gunnery to an upcoming Platoon Life Fire Exercise.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 09:03 Photo ID: 8206862 VIRIN: 240122-A-AJ772-1648 Resolution: 6240x3504 Size: 9.51 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment Thrives in European Theater [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.