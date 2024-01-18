Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders across USAREUR-AF converge for Winter Commander’s Conference

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.19.2024

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa held its annual Winter Commander’s Conference—which brought together commissioned and non-commissioned officers from NATO, Europe and Africa commands—January 17-19, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. (Courtesy photo)

