U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Kapp, 100th Maintenance Squadron unit deployment manager, holds a certificate of recognition from the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 18, 2024. Kapp processed 40 deploying personnel and 103 aircraft ground equipment assets in support of the 100th MXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 04:11 Photo ID: 8206768 VIRIN: 240118-F-KM921-1013 Resolution: 4130x2950 Size: 942.99 KB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW command team coins ReaDy Airman of the Week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.