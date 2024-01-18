Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW command team coins ReaDy Airman of the Week [Image 2 of 4]

    100th ARW command team coins ReaDy Airman of the Week

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, congratulate Staff Sgt. Brandon Kapp, 100th Maintenance Squadron unit deployment manager, for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 18, 2024. Unit deployment managers are assigned to a unit to help keep track of the training and medical readiness of their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 04:11
    Photo ID: 8206767
    VIRIN: 240118-F-KM921-1010
    Resolution: 3877x2769
    Size: 1006.6 KB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, 100th ARW command team coins ReaDy Airman of the Week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #100thARW #100thMXS #reaDyculture

