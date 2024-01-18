U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, congratulate Staff Sgt. Brandon Kapp, 100th Maintenance Squadron unit deployment manager, for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 18, 2024. A unit deployment manager is responsible for conducting all administrative functions for Airmen that are deployed to accomplish peace or wartime contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 04:11 Photo ID: 8206766 VIRIN: 240118-F-KM921-1005 Resolution: 5580x3713 Size: 1.47 MB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW command team coins ReaDy Airman of the Week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.