    8th MSG group photo class of 2023-24

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 8th Mission Support Group class of 2023-24 stand for a group photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2024. The 8th MSG consists of focused, tested and always-ready professionals working across five squadrons, the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, 8th Communications Squadron, 8th Force Support Squadron, 8th Security Forces Squadron and 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    TAGS

    8th SFS
    8th CES
    8th LRS
    8th CS
    8th FSS
    8th MSG

