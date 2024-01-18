Members of the 8th Mission Support Group class of 2023-24 stand for a group photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2024. The 8th MSG consists of focused, tested and always-ready professionals working across five squadrons, the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, 8th Communications Squadron, 8th Force Support Squadron, 8th Security Forces Squadron and 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 03:37
|Photo ID:
|8206736
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-YG789-2048
|Resolution:
|5928x3183
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th MSG group photo class of 2023-24, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT