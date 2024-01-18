Members of the 8th Mission Support Group class of 2023-24 stand for a group photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2024. The 8th MSG consists of focused, tested and always-ready professionals working across five squadrons, the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, 8th Communications Squadron, 8th Force Support Squadron, 8th Security Forces Squadron and 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 03:37 Photo ID: 8206736 VIRIN: 240122-F-YG789-2048 Resolution: 5928x3183 Size: 9.93 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th MSG group photo class of 2023-24, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.