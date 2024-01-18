Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Staff Delegation [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Staff Delegation

    GREECE

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 22, 2024) A Staff Delegation (STAFFDEL) led by Kelly Goggin, professional staff member, House Armed Services Committee, visits Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay on Jan. 22, 2024. The Staff Delegation received a brief on mission capabilities and a tour of the installation and NATO Marathi Pier Complex. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 02:53
    Photo ID: 8206727
    VIRIN: 240122-N-EM691-1021
    Resolution: 5148x3432
    Size: 1002.19 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Staff Delegation [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MA2 Simmons Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay
    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Staff Delegation
    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Staff Delegation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT