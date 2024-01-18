NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Staff Delegation

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 22, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, welcomes Kelly Goggin, professional staff member, House Armed Services Committee, on Jan. 22, 2024. The Staff Delegation received a brief on mission capabilities and a tour of the installation and NATO Marathi Pier Complex. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

