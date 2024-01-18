Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Locals [Image 3 of 4]

    Iowa Locals

    SINGAPORE

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240117-N-HG389-1019 Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) of DuBuque, Iowa, left, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Robert O’Kane, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1-5 from Hopkinton, Iowa meet at Melson’s office in Singapore and reflect on their upbringing in Iowa. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8206703
    VIRIN: 240117-N-HG389-1019
    Resolution: 5595x3730
    Size: 648.8 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Iowa
    MDSU1
    CTF 73
    COMLOG WESTPAC

