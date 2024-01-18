Iowa Locals

240117-N-HG389-1019 Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) of DuBuque, Iowa, left, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Robert O’Kane, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1-5 from Hopkinton, Iowa meet at Melson’s office in Singapore and reflect on their upbringing in Iowa. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

