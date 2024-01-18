240117-N-HG389-1014 Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), left, awards the Navy and Marine Corp Commendation Medal to Master Chief Navy Diver Nelson Trevallion, right, during a turnover between Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1-5 and MDSU 1-8. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 01:51 Photo ID: 8206702 VIRIN: 240117-N-HG389-1014 Resolution: 6778x4519 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Awards [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.