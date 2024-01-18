Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards [Image 1 of 4]

    Awards

    SINGAPORE

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240117-N-HG389-1004 Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), left, awards the Navy and Marine Corp Commendation Medal to Master Chief Navy Diver Nelson Trevallion, right, during a turnover between Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1-5 and MDSU 1-8. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8206701
    VIRIN: 240117-N-HG389-1004
    Resolution: 6355x4237
    Size: 857.46 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    MDSU
    CTF 73
    COMLOG WESTPAC

