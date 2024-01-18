Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise [Image 17 of 17]

    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are lifted into the air by UH-1Y Venom helicopter as part of special patrol insertion and extraction rigging during a helicopter rope suspension techniques sustainment exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19, 2024. The exercise sustained the MRF’s HRST proficiency in insert and extract capabilities for the 31st MEU, and included fast rope, rappelling, helocasting and special patrol insertion and extraction rigging. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 00:16
    Photo ID: 8206656
    VIRIN: 240119-M-NG717-1870
    Resolution: 6411x4274
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Abigail Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise
    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HRST
    Helocast
    31st MEU
    fast rope
    SPIE
    MRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT