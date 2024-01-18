31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force HRST sustainment exercise

U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, suspend in the air from UH-1Y Venom helicopter as part of special patrol insertion and extraction rigging during a helicopter rope suspension techniques sustainment exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19, 2024. The exercise sustained the MRF’s HRST proficiency in insert and extract capabilities for the 31st MEU, and included fast rope, rappelling, helocasting and special patrol insertion and extraction rigging. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

