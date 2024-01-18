Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives [Image 10 of 11]

    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives

    MALDIVES

    01.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Maldives Minister of Defence Ghassan Maumoon meets with Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, at Maldives National Defence Forces Headquarters in Malé, Maldives on Jan. 21, 2024. The visit underscored USINDOPACOM’s dedication to fostering cooperation and enhancing the partnership between the two nations. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 22:54
    Photo ID: 8206651
    VIRIN: 240121-N-BD629-1620
    Resolution: 4263x2836
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: MV
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives
    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives
    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives
    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives
    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives
    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives
    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives
    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives
    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives
    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives
    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maldives
    Allies and Partners
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT