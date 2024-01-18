U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), board a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th MEU, prior to a simulated raid during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 22, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 22:20 Photo ID: 8206609 VIRIN: 240122-M-FQ645-1160 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 18.13 MB Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Co., BLT 1/8 Conducts Pre-Raid Flight Ops [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jacqueline Peguero-Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.