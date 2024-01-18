Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Co., BLT 1/8 Conducts Pre-Raid Flight Ops [Image 6 of 11]

    Alpha Co., BLT 1/8 Conducts Pre-Raid Flight Ops

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), board a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th MEU, prior to a simulated raid during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 22, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 22:22
    Photo ID: 8206601
    VIRIN: 240122-M-FQ645-1136
    Resolution: 8068x4538
    Size: 15.37 MB
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Co., BLT 1/8 Conducts Pre-Raid Flight Ops [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jacqueline Peguero-Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Raid
    24 MEU
    BLT 1/8
    Aztec
    VMM-365 (REIN)
    USMCNews

