Romeo Battery, BLT 1/8 Howitzer Lift

A U.S. Marine with Romeo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), loads a M777 towed 155mm howitzer onto a semi-truck during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 22, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

