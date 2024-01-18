Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romeo Battery, BLT 1/8 Howitzer Lift [Image 7 of 7]

    Romeo Battery, BLT 1/8 Howitzer Lift

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Victoria Hutt 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine with Romeo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), loads a M777 towed 155mm howitzer onto a semi-truck during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 22, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romeo Battery, BLT 1/8 Howitzer Lift [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Victoria Hutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    24 MEU
    RUT
    Romeo Battery
    howitzer lift

