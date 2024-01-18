A quarterly award sits on a table following the 51st Fighter Wing quarterly awards ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing supports Airmen by acknowledging their achievements and fostering exceptional performance through quarterly recognition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 21:19 Photo ID: 8206524 VIRIN: 240119-F-XO977-1231 Resolution: 5845x3889 Size: 13.35 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW hosts 4th quarter awards ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.