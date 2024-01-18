A quarterly award sits on a table following the 51st Fighter Wing quarterly awards ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing supports Airmen by acknowledging their achievements and fostering exceptional performance through quarterly recognition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 21:19
|Photo ID:
|8206524
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-XO977-1231
|Resolution:
|5845x3889
|Size:
|13.35 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW hosts 4th quarter awards ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
