51st FW hosts 4th quarter awards ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Holgerson, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, listens to a speech during the 51st Fighter Wing quarterly awards ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2024. Wing leadership regularly acknowledges outstanding performers, expressing appreciation for their contributions to the "Fight Tonight" mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

