51st FW hosts 4th quarter awards ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard Fife, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader, smiles during the 51st Fighter Wing quarterly awards ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing ensures the well-being of Airmen by acknowledging their achievements and promoting exceptional performance through quarterly recognition and awards for top performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

