Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Residual Fuel Removal Continues at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 3 of 4]

    Residual Fuel Removal Continues at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    A member in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) prepares a containment system for residual fuel removal at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Jan. 22, 2024, Halawa, Hawaii. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State, and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 19:49
    Photo ID: 8206453
    VIRIN: 240122-A-EE372-1064
    Resolution: 7265x4843
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Residual Fuel Removal Continues at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Residual Fuel Removal Continues at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Residual Fuel Removal Continues at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Residual Fuel Removal Continues at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Residual Fuel Removal Continues at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT