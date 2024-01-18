Residual Fuel Removal Continues at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

A member in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) prepares a tarp as a safety precaution for residual fuel removal at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Jan. 22, 2024, Halawa, Hawaii. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State, and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

