Fighter jets soar over Gila Bend

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, flies over Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona, Jan. 19, 2024. The Barry M. Goldwater range, south of Phoenix, Arizona, is host to a number of surface to air bombing ranges which are utilized for training. Luke AFB is home to the 56th Fighter Wing which is the largest fighter wing in the world and the U.S. Air Force’s primary active-duty fighter pilot training wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

