An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, flies over Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona, Jan. 19, 2024. The Barry M. Goldwater range, south of Phoenix, Arizona, is host to a number of surface to air bombing ranges which are utilized for training. Luke AFB is the largest fighter wing in the world and home to 24 fighter squadrons that train with both F-35s and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 17:47 Photo ID: 8206311 VIRIN: 240119-F-AL900-1610 Resolution: 6048x2583 Size: 6.6 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fighter jets soar over Gila Bend [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.