An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, fires a flare over Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona, Jan. 19, 2024. The Barry M. Goldwater range, south of Phoenix, Arizona, is host to a number of surface to air bombing ranges which are utilized for training by various DOD branches. The F-35 is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter and provides next-generation stealth with enhanced situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8206308
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-AL900-1474
|Resolution:
|4710x2498
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighter jets soar over Gila Bend [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
