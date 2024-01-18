Wheeled vehicle mechanics (91B) keep tactical vehicles operational at the District of Columbia National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Jan. 18. 2024. District of Columbia National Guard electronics and calibration technicians within the Test Measurement Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) section are responsible for testing, adjusting, and verifying the accuracy of calibration instruments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 17:12 Photo ID: 8206259 VIRIN: 240118-F-PL327-3214 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.39 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TMDE: The ‘hidden gem’ that tests, adjusts and verifies accuracy for readiness [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.