    TMDE: The ‘hidden gem’ that tests, adjusts and verifies accuracy for readiness [Image 11 of 11]

    TMDE: The ‘hidden gem’ that tests, adjusts and verifies accuracy for readiness

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Wheeled vehicle mechanics (91B) keep tactical vehicles operational at the District of Columbia National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Jan. 18. 2024. District of Columbia National Guard electronics and calibration technicians within the Test Measurement Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) section are responsible for testing, adjusting, and verifying the accuracy of calibration instruments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    This work, TMDE: The ‘hidden gem’ that tests, adjusts and verifies accuracy for readiness [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined Support Maintenance Shop
    D.C. National Guard
    electronics and calibration
    Test Measurement Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE)
    Surface Equipment Maintenance Facilities

