Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony

SAN FRANCISCO (January 20, 2024) After over 30 years of service, Capt. David B. Rodriguez, a chaplain, and his wife are piped ashore during his retirement ceremony at the Marine Memorial Hotel. Rodriguez was ordained in the Presbyterian Church in 1984. He has served churches in Fontana, Hollister, Pacific Grove, and Ukiah, Calif. He is currently the Interim Senior Pastor of the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church in Coronado. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate Second Class Li Zhang)

Date Taken: 01.20.2024