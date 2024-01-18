Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony

    SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Li Zhang 

    Navy Region Southwest

    240120-N-FC968-1201
    SAN FRANCISCO (January 20, 2024) After over 30 years of service, Capt. David B. Rodriguez, a chaplain, and his wife are piped ashore during his retirement ceremony at the Marine Memorial Hotel. Rodriguez was ordained in the Presbyterian Church in 1984. He has served churches in Fontana, Hollister, Pacific Grove, and Ukiah, Calif. He is currently the Interim Senior Pastor of the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church in Coronado. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate Second Class Li Zhang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 15:41
    Photo ID: 8206027
    VIRIN: 240120-N-FC968-1201
    Resolution: 2193x1460
    Size: 650.66 KB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Li Zhang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony
    Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony
    Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony
    Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony
    Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony
    Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    US Navy
    Chaplain
    Retirement
    NRC Alameda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT