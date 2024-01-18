240120-N-FC968-1077

SAN FRANCISCO (January 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Robert C. Nowakowski, Deputy Commander Naval Education and Training Command, speaks to family and friends of Capt. David B. Rodriguez, a chaplain, during Rodriguez's retirement ceremony at the Marine Memorial Hotel. Rodriguez was ordained in the Presbyterian Church in 1984. He has served churches in Fontana, Hollister, Pacific Grove, and Ukiah, Calif. He is currently the Interim Senior Pastor of the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church in Coronado. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate Second Class Li Zhang)

Date Taken: 01.20.2024
Location: SAN FRANCISCO, US
This work, Navy Chaplain Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Li Zhang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.