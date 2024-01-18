Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin

Georgia Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, pose for a photo in front of their newest aircraft, a C-130J-30 Super Hercules, in front of a Lockheed Martin hangar in Marietta, Ga. Jan. 22, 2024. The 165 AW received the first of its eight C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlift aircraft during a ceremony January 22 commemorating a new era in Hercules operations for the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

