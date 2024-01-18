Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin [Image 3 of 3]

    Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Georgia Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, pose for a photo in front of their newest aircraft, a C-130J-30 Super Hercules, in front of a Lockheed Martin hangar in Marietta, Ga. Jan. 22, 2024. The 165 AW received the first of its eight C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlift aircraft during a ceremony January 22 commemorating a new era in Hercules operations for the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 14:26
    Photo ID: 8205994
    VIRIN: 240122-Z-PJ280-1001
    Resolution: 5880x3912
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US
    This work, Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS

    Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J-30 Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin

    Georgia Air National Guard
    C-130J Super Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing

