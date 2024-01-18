Georgia Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, pose for a photo in front of their newest aircraft, a C-130J-30 Super Hercules, in front of a Lockheed Martin hangar in Marietta, Ga. Jan. 22, 2024. The 165 AW received the first of its eight C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlift aircraft during a ceremony January 22 commemorating a new era in Hercules operations for the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 14:26
|Photo ID:
|8205994
|VIRIN:
|240122-Z-PJ280-1001
|Resolution:
|5880x3912
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J-30 Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin
