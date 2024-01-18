Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin

The 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard's first C-130J Super Hercules, tail number 5975, is staged in front of a Lockheed Martin hangar in Marietta, Ga. Jan. 22, 2024 for a delivery ceremony display. The 165 AW received the first of its eight C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlift aircraft during a ceremony commemorating a new era in Hercules operations for the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

