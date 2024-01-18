Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin [Image 1 of 3]

    Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    The 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard's first C-130J Super Hercules, tail number 5975, is staged in front of a Lockheed Martin hangar in Marietta, Ga. Jan. 22, 2024 for a delivery ceremony display. The 165 AW received the first of its eight C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlift aircraft during a ceremony commemorating a new era in Hercules operations for the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 14:26
    VIRIN: 240122-Z-PJ280-1003
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US
    This work, Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Air National Guard Receives First C-130J-30 Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin

    Georgia Air National Guard
    C-130J Super Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing

