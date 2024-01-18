Dr. Tanya Chantawansri, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Science and Technology Integration directorate, center, receives the Women of Color STEM Technology Rising Star Award, Oct. 14, 2023, at the Women of Color STEM Conference in Detroit, Michigan. The Technology Rising Star Award is a category for young women, with under 15 years in the workforce, who are helping to shape technology for the future. (DoD photo by Kelly Foster)
DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards
