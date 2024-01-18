Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards [Image 2 of 2]

    DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Dr. Tanya Chantawansri, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Science and Technology Integration directorate, center, receives the Women of Color STEM Technology Rising Star Award, Oct. 14, 2023, at the Women of Color STEM Conference in Detroit, Michigan. The Technology Rising Star Award is a category for young women, with under 15 years in the workforce, who are helping to shape technology for the future. (DoD photo by Kelly Foster)

