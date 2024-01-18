Lt. Gen. Retired Arthur Gregg shakes the narrators hand during the Fort Gregg-Adams Redesignation Ceremony April 27 at the Gregg-Adams Club.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 14:16
|Photo ID:
|8205958
|VIRIN:
|230427-A-JL021-3001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Home of U.S. Army Sustainment is now Fort Gregg-Adams, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT