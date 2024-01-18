Fox Company Grass Week

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive coaching during grass week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 22, 2024. At the conclusion of grass week, recruits are tested on their knowledge of weapon safety and the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

