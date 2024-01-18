1-6 Aerial Gunnery

POLAND— Task Force Saber is currently conducting single-ship Aerial Gunnery in Poland, Tables IV-VI. This is the first time U.S. Army Apache Aerial Gunnery has been conducted on this range.



During Aerial Gunnery, Apache crews will engage a number of targets utilizing different weapon systems. The unit incorporated Polish Joint Terminal Air Controllers (JTACs) into their exercise. This training increases the unit’s lethality and readiness with the Polish armed forces.



(U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines)

