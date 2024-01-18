Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-6 Aerial Gunnery [Image 8 of 13]

    1-6 Aerial Gunnery

    POLAND

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    POLAND— Task Force Saber is currently conducting single-ship Aerial Gunnery in Poland, Tables IV-VI. This is the first time U.S. Army Apache Aerial Gunnery has been conducted on this range.

    During Aerial Gunnery, Apache crews will engage a number of targets utilizing different weapon systems. The unit incorporated Polish Joint Terminal Air Controllers (JTACs) into their exercise. This training increases the unit’s lethality and readiness with the Polish armed forces.

    (U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines)

