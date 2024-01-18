Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peruvian Dignitaries present Historic Portrait to the Inter-American Defense College [Image 27 of 28]

    Peruvian Dignitaries present Historic Portrait to the Inter-American Defense College

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College welcomed Rear Admiral Roberto Alcandre Angeles, Peru's Defense and Naval Attaché and other dignitaries to the IADC campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 2024. During their visit, RADM Alcandre presented a portrait of Peruvian Grand Admiral Grau to be placed with other historical western hemisphere leaders in the campus. rand Admiral Grau, renowned for his valor in the naval battle of Angamos, is celebrated as the "Gentleman of the Seas." His chivalrous treatment of defeated foes earned respect from Peruvians and Chileans alike. This portrait takes its place among Western Hemisphere leaders, symbolizing the strong ties between Peru and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 10:38
