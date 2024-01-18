Inter-American Defense College welcomed Rear Admiral Roberto Alcandre Angeles, Peru's Defense and Naval Attaché and other dignitaries to the IADC campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 2024. During their visit, RADM Alcandre presented a portrait of Peruvian Grand Admiral Grau to be placed with other historical western hemisphere leaders in the campus. rand Admiral Grau, renowned for his valor in the naval battle of Angamos, is celebrated as the "Gentleman of the Seas." His chivalrous treatment of defeated foes earned respect from Peruvians and Chileans alike. This portrait takes its place among Western Hemisphere leaders, symbolizing the strong ties between Peru and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 10:38 Photo ID: 8205427 VIRIN: 240117-F-VO743-1027 Resolution: 5760x3238 Size: 988.2 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peruvian Dignitaries present Historic Portrait to the Inter-American Defense College [Image 28 of 28], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.